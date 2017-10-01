THE FUTURE OF AGING AND MUSEUMS

Tuesday, Oct 3, 2017
- Time
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Paul Irving, chairman of the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging, discusses the importance of intergenerational learning opportunities and access to arts and cultural programming across barriers of age, ability, physical space, and geography. The presentation is followed by a discussion with Dr. Robert Nathan Mayer Director of Education Heidi Reitmaier.