THE FUTURE OF AGING AND MUSEUMS

Irving-paul_casual

Tuesday, Oct 3, 2017

3:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Paul Irving, chairman of the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging, discusses the importance of intergenerational learning opportunities and access to arts and cultural programming across barriers of age, ability, physical space, and geography. The presentation is followed by a discussion with Dr. Robert Nathan Mayer Director of Education Heidi Reitmaier.

