The Garden in Winter

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018

Inspired by the work of William Blake, poets Ed Roberson,Reginald Gibbons, Rachel Jamison Webster, and Parneshia Jones will join Tristram Wolff, English and Comp Lit professorfor a discussion and expanded reading. Wolff will discuss the theme of the garden in Blake’s poems, followed by readings from Blake and the poets’ own work, bringing the light of spring to the heart of winter.

