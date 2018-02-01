The Garden in Winter

Close
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    Inspired by the work of William Blake, poets Ed Roberson,Reginald Gibbons, Rachel Jamison Webster, and Parneshia Jones will join Tristram Wolff, English and Comp Lit professorfor a discussion and expanded reading. Wolff will discuss the theme of the garden in Blake’s poems, followed by readings from Blake and the poets’ own work, bringing the light of spring to the heart of winter.

     

