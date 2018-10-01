Saturday, Sep 1 - Nov 30, 2018

Jennie C. Jones: RPM (revolutions per minute) brings together newly commissioned audio collages and works on paper that extend the artist’s ongoing engagement with visual and sonic abstraction. Throughout her work, Jones has mined histories of American Modernism - focusing on Minimalism, avant-garde music, and their corresponding cultural, social and political shifts - in order to highlight the unlikely alliances that emerge among them. Jones describes this approach as “listening as a conceptual practice.”



For this commission, Jones inserts two site-responsive audio collages into the Philip Johnson–designed Glass House (1949) and Sculpture Gallery (1970). In the Glass House, the artist’s durational intervention, titled revolutions per minute, employs a harmonious combination of solfeggio frequencies that encourages visitors to consider the aural environment of the transparent pavilion as well as underscores its reverberating cultural influence. In the Sculpture Gallery, the aforementioned sound carries over as an undertone and is transformed by a counterpoint of predominantly black sonic practices from the year 1970, including Alice Coltrane, Alvin Singleton, Milford Graves, and Yusfe Lateef. This work, titled Year of Construction: 1970, climbs into a crescendo of sound before spiraling back down to the soft tone at the start of the piece, sonically echoing the gallery’s interior patterning of light and winding staircases.



To complement the audio collages, Jones has created a series of new works on paper on view in the Painting Gallery (1965). She will also produce a limited edition 45 RPM vinyl record containing the sound works from both buildings. 45 RPM singles were first introduced in the same year that the Glass House was constructed.