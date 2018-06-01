Close
“The Glass Room” by Simon Mawer

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018

Time
6:30pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Events
    • Location
    Elmhurst Art Museum
    Address
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    Telephone
    630-834-0202
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Elmhurst Art Museum/Elmhurst Public Library Book Discussion, “The Glass Room” by Simon Mawer.

    New York Times bestseller and short-listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2009, "The Glass Room" tells the story of the Landauers who commission German architect, Rainer von Abt, to build a modern house in Czechoslovakia. The Landauer House, based on the Villa Tugendhat (built by Mies), becomes a minimalist masterpiece with a transparent glass room as its center. The home passes through several new owners--each new inhabitant falling under the spell of the glass room.  

    Please register in advance by calling 630.834.0202.

