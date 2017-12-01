Friday, Dec 1 - 23, 2017

The Golden Claw is a dance between the abstract, hard-edged, highly-saturated jazz-inspired “Color Bombs” and the whimsical, absurd, scruffy, often cutting observations on rural life series “It Came from the Valley.” In all of Herrmann’s work, color is the living force that fuses these series together. It is a true reflection of his studio and his natural creative process. As Herrmann explains, “There is constant eruption of impulses and ideas that crave a home on a canvas. My job is to harness them as best I can without killing their essence. By working on many different series at once, I’m able to tap into the raging bottomless pit of ideas so that they emerge whole, complete with their own voice and song.”

2017 has been a breakout year for this Central PA painter. International solo and group shows in Sydney, Australia (Anala Art); Auckland, New Zealand (12 Gallery); and Hobart, Australia (Penny Contemporary) lead into upcoming exhibits in Austin, Texas (Yard Dog Gallery); Philadelphia (James Oliver Gallery); and here in Chicago for his first solo show at Sidewinder.

Herrmann hails from the wooded paradise of Bald Eagle Mountain, which is part of Pennsylvania’s Appalachian range, where he creates original beer bottle labels for Elk Creek Café + Aleworks and skis the vistas of the great Black Forest when Mother Nature permits.