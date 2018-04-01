Close
The History of Perception: Performing Perceptions

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018

5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Download to calendar

    Join the Smart Museum of Art for an evening of dance, sound, and avant-garde performance inspired by the artwork on view in the special exhibition The History of Perception.

    Organized by University of Chicago students in a related class, this event provides an interdisciplinary platform to examine and discuss qualities of perception

    FREE, open to all. 

