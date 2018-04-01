The History of Perception: Performing Perceptions

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018
- 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Tours & Performances
- Smart Museum of Art
- South Side
- University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-702-0200
Join the Smart Museum of Art for an evening of dance, sound, and avant-garde performance inspired by the artwork on view in the special exhibition The History of Perception.
Organized by University of Chicago students in a related class, this event provides an interdisciplinary platform to examine and discuss qualities of perception
FREE, open to all.