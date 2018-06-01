The Lit & Luz Festival's "Live Magazine Show"

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

The Lit & Luz Festival of Language, Literature, and Art is an annual series of readings, conversations, artist talks, and performances created to foster cultural exchange between the United States and Mexico. The MCA presents the festival's signature program, the "Live Magazine Show" that showcases brand new works made in collaboration with contemporary writers, visual artists, and musicians from Chicago and Mexico City. These works explore the relationship between their respective languages, art forms, and cultures. The festival is presented in both Spanish and English in Chicago this fall, followed by a presentation in Mexico City this winter.