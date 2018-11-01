Thursday, Oct 25, 2018

The New Bauhaus explores the lasting legacy of the influential Chicago design school and its founder, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. We will screen exclusive footage from the film, slated to premiere worldwide in 2019, and engage in a conversation about the school's significance in Chicago and beyond. Cooper Hewitt Senior Curator Ellen Lupton moderates a panel featuring Alysa Nahmias, Moholy's daughter Hattula Moholy-Nagy, and art historian Maggie Taft.