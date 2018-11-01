Close
Search

The New Bauhaus Film: A Behind-the-Scenes Look and Conversation.

Original

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Arts Club of Chicago
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    201 E. Ontario
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-787-3997
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The New Bauhaus explores the lasting legacy of the influential Chicago design school and its founder, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. We will screen exclusive footage from the film, slated to premiere worldwide in 2019, and engage in a conversation about the school's significance in Chicago and beyond. Cooper Hewitt Senior Curator Ellen Lupton moderates a panel featuring Alysa Nahmias, Moholy's daughter Hattula Moholy-Nagy, and art historian Maggie Taft. 

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event