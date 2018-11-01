Thursday, Oct 25, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Film & Video
- Location
- Arts Club of Chicago
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 201 E. Ontario
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-787-3997
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The New Bauhaus explores the lasting legacy of the influential Chicago design school and its founder, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. We will screen exclusive footage from the film, slated to premiere worldwide in 2019, and engage in a conversation about the school's significance in Chicago and beyond. Cooper Hewitt Senior Curator Ellen Lupton moderates a panel featuring Alysa Nahmias, Moholy's daughter Hattula Moholy-Nagy, and art historian Maggie Taft.