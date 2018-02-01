The Open Road: Photography and the American Road Trip comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum

Friday, Jan 26 - Apr 22, 2018

First exhibition to explore the American photographic road trip as a genre in and of itself.

Milwaukee, Wis. – January 10, 2018 – This January, visitors to the Milwaukee Art Museum have the opportunity to explore art related to a quintessential American experience—the road trip. The Open Road:Photography and the American Road Trip presents photography of America along its highways and byways, capturing the changing landscape—both figurative and literal—shaped by car culture and the burgeoning tradition of the American road trip.

“We’re excited to bring the work of these eighteen photographers to the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts,” commented Ariel Pate, assistant curator of photography. “Some will be familiar to our audiences, and some will be new discoveries, but what ties them together is that the car and the American road trip changed the way they took photographs.”