Close
Search

The Power of Comic Art

2-header-image-art-gallery-edited-10-26-2016

Monday, Aug 20 - Sep 22, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Komechak Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    Telephone
    630-829-6320
    Reminder
    Download to calendar


    Various Comic Artists
    August 20 – September 22, 2018
    Reception:  Wednesday, September 12, 3-6 pm - Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor
    This exhibition will explore the comic art genre and will feature local and nationally known comic artists. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event