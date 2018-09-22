The Power of Comic Art

Monday, Aug 20 - Sep 22, 2018
Various Comic Artists
August 20 – September 22, 2018
Reception: Wednesday, September 12, 3-6 pm - Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor
This exhibition will explore the comic art genre and will feature local and nationally known comic artists.