The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation Charity Exhibition

Gilbert_anna_565737-1-copy

Friday, Jun 1 - 2, 2018

10:00am - 5:30pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Events
    Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
    River North
    325 W. Huron
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-944-1990
    INSIGHTS II: An Art Exhibition of Creativity and The Bipolar Brain

    Admission is Free

    Featuring the work of artists who have Bipolar Disorder at the Zolla/Lieberman Gallery in Chicago.  The purpose of the Exhibition is to raise awareness of Bipolar Disorder and the work of the Foundation, and to reduce the stigma associated with Bipolar Disorder by highlighting the creativity that can often accompany this illness.

    Twenty works of art, including three pieces by Chicago-area artists, were selected by an independent jury of gallerists, art collectors and artists to be featured in INSIGHTS II. The selected works range from paintings to sculpture, from tapestry to jewelry, and are a powerful representation of the creative minds of very talented artists.

    Along with the juried art selections, INSIGHTS II will feature the work of three celebrity artists, including acclaimed glass artist Dale Chihuly, motion picture director Paul Dalio and renowned comedian Jonathan Winters, all of whom were impacted by Bipolar Disorder. 

     

     

     

