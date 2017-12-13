Close
the space between: Andrew Steiner

Friday, Feb 2 - Mar 31, 2018

    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    River North
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-642-2255
    February 2 - March 31
    Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, February 2, 6-9p.m.

    Andrew Steiner is a self-taught photographer. Originally from Rochester, New York, he currently lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. His work has been published in burn Magazine, PDN News Online and other online journals.

    andrewsteinerphotography.com

