the space between: Andrew Steiner

February 2 - March 31

Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, February 2, 6-9p.m.

Andrew Steiner is a self-taught photographer. Originally from Rochester, New York, he currently lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. His work has been published in burn Magazine, PDN News Online and other online journals.

andrewsteinerphotography.com