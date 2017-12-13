the space between: Andrew Steiner

Friday, Feb 2 - Mar 31, 2018
- The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
- River North
- 300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-642-2255
February 2 - March 31
Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, February 2, 6-9p.m.
Andrew Steiner is a self-taught photographer. Originally from Rochester, New York, he currently lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. His work has been published in burn Magazine, PDN News Online and other online journals.
andrewsteinerphotography.com