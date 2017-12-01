Friday, Nov 10, 2017

Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, screening room

In conjunction with the special exhibition Revolution Every Day, the Film Studies Center and the Smart Museum present three screenings of rarely seen films by Soviet filmmaker Dziga Vertov.

The final film in the series is the documentary The Three Heroines. In September 1938, a plane piloted by three female aviators went down in the Soviet Far East. Vertov and Elizaveta Svilova reconstructed the flight and suspense of the search and rescue operation using models, animation, and footage shot entirely in Moscow. The screening will be followed by never-before-seen outtakes from the film.

FREE and open to the public. Seating is limited and offered on a first come, first served basis.