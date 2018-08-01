The Time is Now! Art Worlds of Chicago's South Sides, 1960–1980

Thursday, Sep 13 - Dec 30, 2018

This major new exhibition offers an immersive examination of the South Side, as told by the art and artists who shaped its contours— from the Chicago Imagists to the Black Arts Movement. The Time is Now! reassesses the story of postwar Chicago art through a nuanced look at the artists living, working, and exhibiting on the South Side. The exhibition focuses primarily on African American artists in and out of the Black Arts Movement and explores the ways artists applied their creative practices to address some of the most urgent issues of this momentous era of change and conflict, producing work that continues to resonate within current national dialogues around race, protest, and belonging. Presented as part of Art Design Chicago, a citywide exploration of Chicago’s art and design legacy spearheaded by the Terra Foundation for American Art.

Opening event: Celebrating South Side Stories, September 15, 11am–6pm