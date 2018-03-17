Friday, Jan 26 - Mar 17, 2018



Dates: January 26 - March 17, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, January 26, 5-8pm

Description: The Tip of My Tongue is organized in partnership with the Chicago Literacy Alliance and aims to draw out the complexities of language as a tool not only for communication but also for connection, discovery, and growth. This group exhibition takes an expansive approach to the theme of literacy as it explores the many issues caught up in the web of words we each navigate, from notions of identity and belonging, to the new signs and signifiers of the digital age lexicon.