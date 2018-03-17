Close
The Tip of My Tongue

Friday, Jan 26 - Mar 17, 2018

    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-529-5090
    Dates: January 26 - March 17, 2018
    Opening reception: Friday, January 26, 5-8pm
    Description: The Tip of My Tongue is organized in partnership with the Chicago Literacy Alliance and aims to draw out the complexities of language as a tool not only for communication but also for connection, discovery, and growth. This group exhibition takes an expansive approach to the theme of literacy as it explores the many issues caught up in the web of words we each navigate, from notions of identity and belonging, to the new signs and signifiers of the digital age lexicon.

