The Whole Yadig?!

Image-website-full-700x480

Saturday, Apr 21 - Jul 22, 2018

Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    April 22, 2018 – July 22, 2018
    Cleve E. Carney Gallery and Gallery 2

    During the 2017-2018 academic year, 5 practicing artists mentor 15- 25 student artists to develop their artistic voices. The young artists chose to address the challenges in articulating perplexed thoughts, feelings, and emotions into individual works of art. These various experiences of being a teen are “The Whole” subject of this exhibition presented through paintings, drawings, photographs, and video work made by the students both collaboratively and independently. Visitors are invited by teens to ask themselves “ya dig?” or Do you get what we are trying to say?  Both what teens feel able to express, and what they cannot fully articulate in words are presented in the artworks in this exhibition.  

