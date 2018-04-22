The Whole Yadig?!

Saturday, Apr 21 - Jul 22, 2018

April 22, 2018 – July 22, 2018

Cleve E. Carney Gallery and Gallery 2

During the 2017-2018 academic year, 5 practicing artists mentor 15- 25 student artists to develop their artistic voices. The young artists chose to address the challenges in articulating perplexed thoughts, feelings, and emotions into individual works of art. These various experiences of being a teen are “The Whole” subject of this exhibition presented through paintings, drawings, photographs, and video work made by the students both collaboratively and independently. Visitors are invited by teens to ask themselves “ya dig?” or Do you get what we are trying to say? Both what teens feel able to express, and what they cannot fully articulate in words are presented in the artworks in this exhibition.