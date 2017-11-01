Close
Things Are What We Encounter: Dr. Charles Smith, Heather Hart

Sunday, Sep 10 - Jan 21, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    John Michael Kohler Arts Center
    608 New York Avenue
    Sheboygan, WI 53081
    920-458-6144
    Download to calendar

    THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES

    THINGS ARE WHAT WE ENCOUNTER: DR. CHARLES SMITH 
    HEATHER HART

    Dr. Charles Smith’s art environment, the African-American Heritage Museum + Black Veterans Archives, traces a national narrative of violence and racism from the Middle Passage to the present day. In the gallery, artist Heather Hart’s site-specific installation provides a literal and figural platform for Dr. Smith’s iconic sculptures.

