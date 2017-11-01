Sunday, Sep 10 - Jan 21, 2018

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES

THINGS ARE WHAT WE ENCOUNTER: DR. CHARLES SMITH

HEATHER HART

Dr. Charles Smith’s art environment, the African-American Heritage Museum + Black Veterans Archives, traces a national narrative of violence and racism from the Middle Passage to the present day. In the gallery, artist Heather Hart’s site-specific installation provides a literal and figural platform for Dr. Smith’s iconic sculptures.