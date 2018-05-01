Thinking Sculpture: Travis Jeppesen and Erin Shirreff

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Travis Jeppesen, a critic, novelist, and artist living in Berlin, has developed innovative ways of addressing sculpture—including what he calls “object-oriented writing.” New York-based artist Erin Shirreff works across a range of forms to consider the interactions of sculpture and photography and how they deal with concerns like scale and presence.

Here, Jeppesen and Shirreff each respond to Richard Rezac’s practice and then come together in discussion, drawing on their own work to consider the various ways we experience sculpture.

Classics Building, Room 110, 1010 E. 59th St.