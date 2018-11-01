“This show we are in”, Paintings by Daniela Kovačić Muzio

Saturday, Nov 3 - 22, 2018

This November we are hosting paintings by artist Daniela Kovacic at 1100 Florence Gallery in Evanston. Learn more at 1100florence.com

Opening reception: November 3, 5-8pm

Artist talk: November 11, 3-5pm

This show we are in

‘There is this little moment before going out into the world that gives me a vague feeling of sadness, right when I am getting dressed. In the midst of this everyday act, where I prepare myself to be accepted, I pause.’

Artist Statement:

Clothing plays a relevant role in human history. It can suppose a social status, a quest of identity, an aesthetic or protective function, etc. Clothing can affect the judgments of how others see you and it can influence a person's insertion in society. In This show we are in, I display the act of getting dressed in a continuous group of repetitive images within indoor settings.

This body of work also alludes to an interruption of a subtle intimacy through the relation between the viewer and the depiction of women, in the middle of the everyday ritual of dressing up. This intimacy interruption relates, at the same time, with the common and yearned process by the artist of exhibiting his/her works of art, which usually have been created in seclusion.

Artist Bio: Daniela Kovačić Muzio is a figurative painter born and raised in the Chilean Patagonia and is currently working in Chicago.

Her work explores different topics around self-identity, largely through the depiction of women and children.

Her work has been exhibited and published internationally. She has a master's degree from the New York Academy of Art and a bachelor's degree from Universidad Finis Terrae, Santiago, Chile.

Daniela has received prestigious awards and scholarships such as Fulbright, Becas Chile, Robert Gamblin Painting Award, NYAA scholarships and residencies.

Learn more at daniela-kovacic.com