Those People

Wednesday, May 23 - 30, 2018

    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Exhibition 2

    Opening reception: Wednesday, May 23,  5 - 7PM
    A group exhibition of artworks made by tenants of Mercy Housing, which provides affordable, program-enriched housing for families, seniors and people with special needs. Artists present mixed media works about feelings of marginalization and community, identity and security.

