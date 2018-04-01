Those People

Wednesday, May 23 - 30, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Weinberg/Newton Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Ste. 203
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-529-5090
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition 2
Opening reception: Wednesday, May 23, 5 - 7PM
A group exhibition of artworks made by tenants of Mercy Housing, which provides affordable, program-enriched housing for families, seniors and people with special needs. Artists present mixed media works about feelings of marginalization and community, identity and security.