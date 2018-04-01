Timothy Herm: Alter

Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

Alter is the website launch and debut of Timothy Herm's collection of minimal abstractions focusing on the balance between form and contrast. Created from a variety of source material and subject matter, the artwork sets out to thread the line between abstraction and representation of a natural or imagined world. Influenced by the most simplistic color scheme of black over white and the endless characteristics of nature, the series hints at a brief instance of time, intended to create a subconscious but compelling experience for the viewer.