To Arrive Where We Started: CPC Faculty Exhibition

Cpc

Saturday, Sep 8 - Nov 3, 2018

    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    North Side
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    773-293-2070
    Download to calendar

    CPC's fall exhibition will celebrate our CPC faculty. Along with showcasing their work, CPC is in the midst of publishing a series of interviews to help you get to know these remarkable people and their work within and beyond the studio.

    Artists: Matt Bodett, Chris Flynn, Duffy O’Connor, Megan Sterling, Melody Vaughan and others.

    Top image: Chris Flynn, Difficult Fossil 1, photogravure with chine collé, 15 x 19 inches

     

     

