To Arrive Where We Started: CPC Faculty Exhibition

Saturday, Sep 8 - Nov 3, 2018

CPC's fall exhibition will celebrate our CPC faculty. Along with showcasing their work, CPC is in the midst of publishing a series of interviews to help you get to know these remarkable people and their work within and beyond the studio.

Artists: Matt Bodett, Chris Flynn, Duffy O’Connor, Megan Sterling, Melody Vaughan and others.

Top image: Chris Flynn, Difficult Fossil 1, photogravure with chine collé, 15 x 19 inches