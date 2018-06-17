Close
Friday, Mar 23 - Jun 17, 2018

    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Artist: 5 Wisconsin artists: Prophet William J. Blackmon, Josephus Farmer, Simon Sparrow, Albert Zahn, and Eugene Von Bruenchenhein
    Dates: March 23-June 17, 2018
    Opening Reception: Friday, March 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
    Description: To Be Seen and Heard will highlight Wisconsin as a place where art is made, bringing attention to 5 Wisconsin artists: Prophet William J. Blackmon, Josephus Farmer, Simon Sparrow, Albert Zahn, and Eugene Von Bruenchenhein. These often under-recognized artists/preachers/environment builders created works, not in isolation, but “To Be Seen and Heard.”  This exhibition will feature nearly fifty paintings, photographs, sculptures, and reliefs. From the signs and religious imagery of Prophet J. Blackmon and Josephus Farmer, to the mixed media constructions of Simon Sparrow, to the carvings of Albert Zahn, and paintings and photographs by Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, the exhibition will highlight the important contribution these artists have made to the art world. Wisconsin has produced and fostered a great number of artists and creative thinkers.

