Friday, Mar 23 - Jun 17, 2018



Artist: 5 Wisconsin artists: Prophet William J. Blackmon, Josephus Farmer, Simon Sparrow, Albert Zahn, and Eugene Von Bruenchenhein

Dates: March 23-June 17, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, March 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Description: To Be Seen and Heard will highlight Wisconsin as a place where art is made, bringing attention to 5 Wisconsin artists: Prophet William J. Blackmon, Josephus Farmer, Simon Sparrow, Albert Zahn, and Eugene Von Bruenchenhein. These often under-recognized artists/preachers/environment builders created works, not in isolation, but “To Be Seen and Heard.” This exhibition will feature nearly fifty paintings, photographs, sculptures, and reliefs. From the signs and religious imagery of Prophet J. Blackmon and Josephus Farmer, to the mixed media constructions of Simon Sparrow, to the carvings of Albert Zahn, and paintings and photographs by Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, the exhibition will highlight the important contribution these artists have made to the art world. Wisconsin has produced and fostered a great number of artists and creative thinkers.