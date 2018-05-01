Close
To Be Seen and Heard Curator Talk

Thursday, May 24, 2018

7:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Exhibitions
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    West Side
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-243-9088
    Free and open to the public

    To Be Seen and Heard brings attention to five often under-recognized Wisconsin artists: Prophet William J. Blackmon, Josephus Farmer, Simon Sparrow, Albert Zahn and Eugene Von Bruenchenhein. These artists, who were preachers, environment builders and multi-media experimenters, created works not in isolation, but “to be seen and heard." Join the curators of the exhibition, Matt Arient and Tim Bruce, for a discussion about the themes and messages that bring this diverse set of artists together.

    RSVP here

