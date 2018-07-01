Close
Search

Tom Burtonwood: Three Points Make a Plane

Bgfa_1805_burtonwood_e

Saturday, Jul 14 - Aug 18, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Bert Green Fine Art
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-434-7544
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Tom Burtonwood works at the forefront of 3D imaging and printing technologies. He reinterprets physical space through technological means using scanning, printing, and virtualization of positive and negative spaces to expose the inner workings and invisible structures of our environments. Burtonwood shows how solid matter and empty space merge and intersect in surprising ways.

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event