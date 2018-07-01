Tom Burtonwood: Three Points Make a Plane

Saturday, Jul 14 - Aug 18, 2018
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Exhibitions
Opening Receptions
Bert Green Fine Art
Michigan Avenue
8 S. Michigan
Ste. 620
Chicago, IL 60603
- 312-434-7544
Tom Burtonwood works at the forefront of 3D imaging and printing technologies. He reinterprets physical space through technological means using scanning, printing, and virtualization of positive and negative spaces to expose the inner workings and invisible structures of our environments. Burtonwood shows how solid matter and empty space merge and intersect in surprising ways.