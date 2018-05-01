Thursday, May 3 - Jul 28, 2018

Thursday, May 3, 2018, 6–8:00 p.m. Opening Reception

The Graham Foundation is pleased to present Torkwase Dyson and the Wynter-Wells School, one of the inaugural projects to be developed through the new Graham Foundation Fellowship program. In residence throughout the run of the exhibition, Dyson will use the Madlener House as both a site for installation and as an incubator for discussion. By convening a series of conversations, classes, and lectures with artists, writers, designers, poets, environmentalists, and social theorists in close proximity to Dyson's work, the project actively considers the creation and production of form in today's material and political climate.