Transparency in Form and Content

Thursday, Nov 15 - Feb 15, 2019

  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    Telephone
    815-753-1936
    Multiple facets of the phThis exhibition will examine the spectrum of interpretation of the word "transparency"; from the literal to the figurative. Artists who explore both the visual phenomenon of transparency and the concept of "transparency" in content, be that process, funding, idea or material.

