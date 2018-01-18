Close
Traversing the Past: Adam Golfer, Diana Matar, Hrvoje Slovenc

Hrvojeslovenc_06-735x564

Thursday, Jan 18 - Apr 1, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Jan 18 — Apr 1, 2018

    Opening Reception: Thursday January 18, 2018

    Traversing the Past: Adam Golfer, Diana Matar, Hrvoje Slovenc presents the work of three artists, all of whom trace their family stories to histories of political turmoil, violence, and displacement. In using personal experiences as starting points, the artists transform the autobiographical into a multivalent lens through which to view a subject that cannot be pinned to a single narrative. Examining family stories originating during World War II, the Qaddafi regime in Libya, and the Croatian War of Independence, Traversing the Past: Adam Golfer, Diana Matar, Hrvoje Slovenc is a visual meditation on the complex relationship between personal and political histories.

