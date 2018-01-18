Thursday, Jan 18 - Apr 1, 2018

Jan 18 — Apr 1, 2018

Opening Reception: Thursday January 18, 2018

Traversing the Past: Adam Golfer, Diana Matar, Hrvoje Slovenc presents the work of three artists, all of whom trace their family stories to histories of political turmoil, violence, and displacement. In using personal experiences as starting points, the artists transform the autobiographical into a multivalent lens through which to view a subject that cannot be pinned to a single narrative. Examining family stories originating during World War II, the Qaddafi regime in Libya, and the Croatian War of Independence, Traversing the Past: Adam Golfer, Diana Matar, Hrvoje Slovenc is a visual meditation on the complex relationship between personal and political histories.