Saturday, Sep 8 - Jan 6, 2019

Treasures from the White City: Chicago World’s Fair of 1893 will feature ecclesiastical designs by Louis Comfort Tiffany, a selection of substantial silver pieces designed by Gorham Manufacturing Company and Tiffany Studios, and two-dimensional memorabilia such as photographs and prints. The objects are being drawn from the Museum’s permanent collection, as well as the Richard H. Driehaus private collection, and will be exhibited in two galleries in the Nickerson Mansion, a building that was not only standing during the World’s Fair in 1893 but also hosted a large reception to celebrate the event.

Image: Tiffany And Gorham Exhibits-Manufactures Building from Official Views Of The World’s Columbian Exposition, by C. D. Arnold and H. D. Higinbotham, 1893.

This exhibition has been organized by The Richard H. Driehaus Museum.