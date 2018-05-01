True Conviction

Thursday, May 3, 2018
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Film & Video
Block Museum of Art
Suburbs / Midwest
Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- 847-491-4000
(Jamie Meltzer, 2017, USA, DCP, 84 min.)
In Person: filmmaker Jamie Melzter and activist Christopher Scott
Praised by Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld, the founders and directors of the Innocence Project, Jamie Meltzer’s award-winning documentary explores the U.S. criminal justice system from a unique perspective. Christopher Scott, Johnnie Lindsey, and Steven Phillips had collectively spent 60 years in prison before being exonerated. After their releases, the trio formed a Dallas, Texas-based detective agency, focused on assisting others they believe to be wrongfully convicted of crimes. Meltzer chronicles the endless, mundane tasks necessary to unearth new leads; the wrenching, maybe-true-maybe-not stories of prisoners looking for help; and some unexpected moments of drama, as the three men, led by Scott, work to free others who were caught up in a system that too-often settles for resolution rather than justice. A “surprising and profound experience”—Meredith Alloway, Filmmaker Magazine [Add to Calendar]
Presented as part of the Block Cinema series Watching the Detectives