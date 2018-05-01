Close
Search

True Conviction

41b598cd-73f5-4f51-bc8e-b73799e68d6f-copy-7

Thursday, May 3, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    (Jamie Meltzer, 2017, USA, DCP, 84 min.)
    In Person: filmmaker Jamie Melzter and activist Christopher Scott

    Praised by Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld, the founders and directors of the Innocence Project, Jamie Meltzer’s award-winning documentary explores the U.S. criminal justice system from a unique perspective. Christopher Scott, Johnnie Lindsey, and Steven Phillips had collectively spent 60 years in prison before being exonerated. After their releases, the trio formed a Dallas, Texas-based detective agency, focused on assisting others they believe to be wrongfully convicted of crimes. Meltzer chronicles the endless, mundane tasks necessary to unearth new leads; the wrenching, maybe-true-maybe-not stories of prisoners looking for help; and some unexpected moments of drama, as the three men, led by Scott, work to free others who were caught up in a system that too-often settles for resolution rather than justice.  A “surprising and profound experience”—Meredith Alloway, Filmmaker Magazine [Add to Calendar]

    Presented as part of the Block Cinema series Watching the Detectives

    Previous Event
    Next Event