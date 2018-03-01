Truth and Light

Saturday, Feb 24 - Mar 24, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 24th, 7-10PM

Dual Exhibtion featuring the works of Adam Holzrichter and Nicholas Nadja at the Ars Memoria tattoo and art gallery in Ravenswood, Chicago.

Nadja and Holzrichter bring to life the truth of figuritive expression and the light of painterly form. See the works from two uprising stars in the Chicago art world. The paintings in this show depict the quintessence of tragic emotion as well as rejoice in the celebration of life. The dichotomy is further emphasized by each artist within their aesthetic towards figuritive realism, and fantastical compostions.