Tuesdays on the Terrace: Fred Anderson Legacy Band Featuring Tatsu Aoki

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018

5:30pm - 8:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    The iconic saxophonist Fred Anderson is celebrated again at the MCA with an annual tribute by the artists who helped create the legacy of sound at the original Velvet Lounge, including Anderson's long-standing bassist, Tatsu Aoki; renowned reedists Mwata Bowden, Edward Wilkerson, and Ari Brown; illustrious drummer Avreeayl Ra; and special guests.

