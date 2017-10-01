Close
Tuesdays on the Terrace: Tatsu Aoki's The MIYUMI Project

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017

Time
5:30pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    From June 13 to September 26, 2017, Tuesdays on the Terrace features Chicago's quintessential jazz musicians performing outside on the MCA's terrace. Visitors can experience the musicians up close, enjoy dining al fresco, or relax with a cocktail on the sculpture garden lawn. The performances take place from 5:30-8 pm and are hosted by Al Carter-Bey and Richton Guy Thomas from WDCB 90.0 FM. 
     
    Jazz schedule: 
    Sept 19: Tatsu Aoki's The MIYUMI Project; Sept 26: Mikel Patrick Avery.

