UChicago student compositions: In-gallery performances

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

FREE, open to all.

As a capstone to the school year, the Smart Museum of Art’s Student Advisory Committee presents two in-gallery performances from University of Chicago composers.



Plate und Marginalia (premieres May 30, 5pm) is an original composition for cello and electronics by Jonathan Gardner inspired by the etchings of Félix Buhot. Soundscapes of Color (June 3, 2:30pm) is an avant-garde opera composed and produced by University of Chicago fourth-year student Michał Dzitko that uses as its stage the exhibition Expanding Narratives: The Figure and the Ground.

