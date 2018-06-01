Close
UChicago student compositions: In-gallery performances

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

5:00pm - 6:30pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    FREE, open to all.

    As a capstone to the school year, the Smart Museum of Art’s Student Advisory Committee presents two in-gallery performances from University of Chicago composers. 

    Plate und Marginalia (premieres May 30, 5pm) is an original composition for cello and electronics by Jonathan Gardner inspired by the etchings of Félix Buhot. Soundscapes of Color (June 3, 2:30pm) is an avant-garde opera composed and produced by University of Chicago fourth-year student Michał Dzitko that uses as its stage the exhibition Expanding Narratives: The Figure and the Ground.
     

