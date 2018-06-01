Understanding Editions and Pricing with Brian Paul Clamp

Thursday, Sep 27 - 28, 2018

Navigating editions and prices in the contemporary art market can prove daunting to many emerging photographers. Join New York gallerist Brian Paul Clamp from ClampArt for a half-day workshop which will address not only the history of photographic editions but also the dos and don’ts in today’s market. Additionally, pricing strategies will be extensively addressed, so artists can be certain they are not under-selling their work or pricing it too aggressively to attract serious collectors. Avoid other common mistakes and dispel any of your general misconceptions regarding editions and prices for photography in today’s competitive environment.

Workshop Presented by: Brian Paul Clamp

Date: Thursday, September 27

Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Cost: $95 / $125*

Location: Millennium Knickerbocker | 163 East Walton Place | Chicago, IL | 60611

Registration opens May 25th at 10 am for Filter Photo Members, June 1st to the general public

*Early bird pricing ends June 30th

Image: Rafael Soldi, Imagined Future 101-150, image courtesy of ClampArt