Vanessa Filley: A Nursery Rhyme for You

347

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017

7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    Suburbs / Midwest
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    224-200-1155
    The November exhibition features solo show A Nursery Rhyme for You by Vanessa Filley. Join us on for an artist talk on Thursday, November 16 at 7pm for a more in-depth perspective.

    Also on exhibit Horizon Line, A Landscape Photo Exhibition Curated by Garrett Baumer, featuring photography by Jasmine Clark, Chelsea Darter, Ethan Jones and Scott Vahan Tavitian.

    Exhibition runs through Sunday, November 26.

