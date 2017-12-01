Vanessa Filley: A Nursery Rhyme for You

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017
- 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
Evanston, IL 60201
- 224-200-1155
The November exhibition features solo show A Nursery Rhyme for You by Vanessa Filley. Join us on for an artist talk on Thursday, November 16 at 7pm for a more in-depth perspective.
Also on exhibit Horizon Line, A Landscape Photo Exhibition Curated by Garrett Baumer, featuring photography by Jasmine Clark, Chelsea Darter, Ethan Jones and Scott Vahan Tavitian.
Exhibition runs through Sunday, November 26.