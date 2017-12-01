Sunday, Nov 5, 2017

This November, Video Game Art Gallery will release the inaugural issue of VGA Reader.

What is VGA Reader?

VGA Reader is a peer-reviewed journal for audiences, practitioners, and writers interested in the history, theory, and criticism of video games, explored through the lens of art history and visual culture. Its primary aim is to facilitate conversation and exploration of video game art, documenting and disseminating discourse about the far-reaching influence of video game art on history, society, and culture.

Attend The Launch Party this Sunday

The VGA Reader launch party is November 5th, 2017 at 11:30 am at VGA Gallery. A discussion with Editor in Chief Tiffany Funk and Managing Editor Mick Reed will be followed by a light brunch and champagne. Hard copies of VGAR’s inaugural issue will be available for purchase during the event. The event is free and open to the public (RSVP here).