Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Film & Video
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    Guest-curated by filmmaker Cameron Granger, Video Playlist is a recurring series of one-night public video screenings programmed in response to MoCP exhibitions. Granger, whose work examines notions of blackness and representation in film and media, will curate a program of video works that respond to these themes in In Their Own Form.

