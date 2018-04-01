Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Film & Video
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- Telephone
- 312-663-5554
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Guest-curated by filmmaker Cameron Granger, Video Playlist is a recurring series of one-night public video screenings programmed in response to MoCP exhibitions. Granger, whose work examines notions of blackness and representation in film and media, will curate a program of video works that respond to these themes in In Their Own Form.