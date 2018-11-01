Close
Video Playlist Curated by Romi Crawford

Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Video Playlist is a recurring series of one-night public video screenings programmed in response to MoCP exhibitions. This edition of Video Playlist is curated by Romi Crawford, Associate Professor in Visual and Critical Studies and Liberal Arts at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, whose research revolves primarily around formations of racial and gendered identity and the relation to American visual arts, film, and popular culture.

     

     

