Views from Cambodia

Tuesday, Jan 16 - Feb 28, 2018
-
- Komechak Art Gallery
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 5700 College Rd.
Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
Lisle, IL, 60532
- 630-829-6320
Karl Grobl, photographer
January 16 - February 28, 2018
Panel Discussion: Tuesday, January 18, 2018
Komchak Art Gallery, Kindlon Hall 5th Floor 1-3pm. Reception to follow 3-6pm
Award-winning humanitarian photojournalist Karl Grobl reveals the human side of issues faced by people across the globe. His images highlight those basic human elements that comprise the fabric binding all cultures together. Grobl specializes in humanitarian photojournalism, documenting relief efforts and development work of NGOs worldwide. Karl has worked for more than 85 different NGOs in over 50 countries and has covered post conflict peace-building efforts in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and East Timor, HIV/Aids issues in Africa and Asia as well as human trafficking in Cambodia and the Philippines.
http://karlgrobl.com/blog/