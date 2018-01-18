Views from Cambodia

Tuesday, Jan 16 - Feb 28, 2018



Karl Grobl, photographer

January 16 - February 28, 2018

Panel Discussion: Tuesday, January 18, 2018

Komchak Art Gallery, Kindlon Hall 5th Floor 1-3pm. Reception to follow 3-6pm

Award-winning humanitarian photojournalist Karl Grobl reveals the human side of issues faced by people across the globe. His images highlight those basic human elements that comprise the fabric binding all cultures together. Grobl specializes in humanitarian photojournalism, documenting relief efforts and development work of NGOs worldwide. Karl has worked for more than 85 different NGOs in over 50 countries and has covered post conflict peace-building efforts in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and East Timor, HIV/Aids issues in Africa and Asia as well as human trafficking in Cambodia and the Philippines.

http://karlgrobl.com/blog/