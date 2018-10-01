VIP Insiders Tour of The Other Art Fair

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

Ticket Reservation HERE

Mini Group Seminar -- FREE

Subject near and dear to my heart: The Art of Selling at an Art Fair

Prerequisites for getting a ticket:

1. You must be a working artist. What does that mean? You must call yourself an artist when someone asks what your occupation is and you must have sold at least 10 pieces of your work during any given year. No proof necessary, we trust you will do the right thing....

2. You must have a website.

The tour will begin at the entrance to the fair on the first floor. Susan will give a brief introduction to The Other Art Fair and the group will have an open discussion about the functioning of artist fairs in this current market.

This will be followed by a 1hr tour, which will concentrate on 4-6 artists and their booths to illustrate best practices of artists exhibiting at artist fairs. The artists do not know we will be critiquing them. I will provide the score cards. We will give our scorecards with our recommendations to the artists when our tour is over.

Areas to be covered include;

1. Booth Design

2. Sales Techniques. And that is not a dirty word…

3. Building Client Marketing Lists

Then finally, we will have a 10 minute debriefing round up, where I give my “sales pitch”…If you liked this seminar then you must consider taking my 1 on 1 Artists Business Coaching 2 hour Seminar.