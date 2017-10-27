Visionary Ball 2017 The Vivian Girls Journey to Germania

Friday, Oct 27, 2017

Benefitting Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

Friday, October 27, 2017

6 p.m.-the stroke of midnight

Germania Place

108 West Germania Place, Chicago, IL

Individual Ticket: $300

Table (Seats 10): $3,000



In this 125th birthday year of Chicago’s Henry Darger, please join us on our journey to Germania and help protect a land that honors...

"the right of children to play, to be happy, and to dream; the right to normal sleep of the night's season; the right to an education; that we may have an equality of opportunity for developing all that are in us of mind and heart."



-Henry Darger

We will celebrate the artist’s influence and imagination, and honor Kiyoko Lerner, Darger’s landlady and the steward of his legacy.

Event Details

6:00 Cocktails

7:30 Dinner and Award Presentations

Silent and Live Auction

Access the online silent auction HERE. Online bidding goes live Friday, Oct. 13 at noon. and will close Thursday, Oct. 26 at noon. Once closed, the leading online bid will become the starting bid in the offline auction, and only Visionary Ball attendees can continue to bid. This means that for those unable to attend the Visionary Ball but are instead bidding online only: please note that your best chance for receiving an auction item is to use the "Win-It-Now" option, otherwise event attendees may outbid you the night of.

Costumes are highly appreciated but not required.

Paid garage parking is available onsite at Germania Place (prices variable); limited paid street parking is available on the surrounding streets. Germania Place is a 10-minute walk from both the Red Line Clark/Division subway stop and the Sedgwick stop on the Brown Line. Germania Place is also located near the #22 Clark Bus.

Germania Place is fully accessible. For questions regarding access and accommodations, please contact Intuit by email at intuit@art.org or by phone (312) 243-9088.

Honoring

2017 VISIONARY AWARD

Kiyoko Lerner

For the last 20 years, since the death of her husband, artist Nathan Lerner, Kiyoko Lerner has been stewarding the artwork and reputation of outsider artist Henry Darger. Nathan was Darger’s landlord and friend. Born in Tokyo, Kiyoko is a classical pianist and holds degrees and diplomas from Musashino Conservatory, the Ohio State University, New England Conservatory and Chicago Conservatory. In 1999, Kiyoko generously donated the Henry Darger Room Collection to Intuit.

TRENDSETTER AWARD

Faheem Majeed

The curator of Intuit’s 2016 exhibit, Post Black Folk Art in America, Faheem Majeed is an artist, educator and community facilitator. His current project, the Floating Museum, blends creative place-making, activism and exhibition design to make a platform for conversations and community engagement.

ADVOCATE FOR THE ARTS AWARD

Paul Levy

As vice president of the community service award-winning Prairie Management and Development, Paul Levy demonstrates care for community, building projects ranging from affordable housing for seniors and low income families to the Bridgeport Art Center, and serving as chairman of the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance.

Individual Ticket

All guests will be added to a master list that will be in place at the front entrance on the night of the event. Attendees will not receive physical tickets.

Please list all guest names in the text box below.

Please also indicate beef (B) or vegetarian (V) for each guest's meal selection as well as any dietary restrictions.

If you are not able to provide accompanying guest names at the point of purchase online, you may emailintuit@art.org or call (312) 243-9088 at a later date to provide this information.