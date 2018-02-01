Close
Visionary: Celebrating Annie Leibovitz

Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018


12:30pm - 2:30pm

  • Galas & Special Events
    
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    
    Michigan Avenue
    
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    
    312-280-2660
    
    

    Where: The Standard Club, 320 South Plymouth Court
    When: Wednesday, April 11, 12:00 pm
    VIP Reception 11:30 am

    The MCA is thrilled to announce that renowned photographer, Annie Leibovitz, will serve as the keynote speaker for the premiere Visionary luncheon to be held on Wednesday, April 11. 

    Annie Leibovitz is one of the great observers of the contemporary world, capturing the personalities of the past half-century in images that are both iconic and intimate. In an exclusive Chicago event, she will present a selection of defining works from her newly published Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005–2016.

    This event is hosted by the MCA Women’s Board in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Proceeds from this event will support the museum's Learning and Public Programs initiatives.

    Event Co-Chairs: Rena Sternberg and Kristin Binder Stevens Women's Board President: Marjorie K. Staples 

    For more information, please call (312) 397-4017 

