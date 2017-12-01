Close
Visiting Artists Program Lecture: Stefan Sagmeister

Monday, Nov 13, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC)
    Address
    37 S. Wabash
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Monday, November 13
    6:00 p.m.

    The Art Institute of Chicago
    Rubloff Auditorium
    230 S. Columbus Dr.
     
    Join us for the final lecture of the fall Visiting Artists Program. Stefan Sagmeister’s unconventional practice explores the subjects of our lives, like happiness or beauty, how they connect to design, and what that actually means to our everyday lives.

