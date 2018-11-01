Visual Art Documentation

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018

$20 General Public | $10 CAC Artist Members | FREE for BOLT, FIELD/WORK, HATCH, and LAUNCH Residents

Recognizing the critical importance of capturing high-quality images of artwork in many creative careers, Robert Chase Heishman will introduce artists to the aesthetic and technical knowledge that informs his work as an art documentation professional.

Following a concise lecture, Robert will lead participants through a series of hands-on demonstrations including lighting, photography, and post-production tailored for the work of visual artists.

CAC welcomes you to join us at 5:30pm for social time with refreshments, with the program beginning promptly at 6:00pm.