Visual Art Documentation

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Education
- Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
- West Side
- 2130-40 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612
- 312-491-8888
$20 General Public | $10 CAC Artist Members | FREE for BOLT, FIELD/WORK, HATCH, and LAUNCH Residents
Recognizing the critical importance of capturing high-quality images of artwork in many creative careers, Robert Chase Heishman will introduce artists to the aesthetic and technical knowledge that informs his work as an art documentation professional.
Following a concise lecture, Robert will lead participants through a series of hands-on demonstrations including lighting, photography, and post-production tailored for the work of visual artists.
CAC welcomes you to join us at 5:30pm for social time with refreshments, with the program beginning promptly at 6:00pm.