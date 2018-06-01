Vito Desalvo: Back and Forth

Friday, May 25, 2018

Firecat projects welcomes an exhibition of Vito Desalvo’s colored pencil drawings from various stages of his career under the title, Back and Forth. As stated by Desalvo, “There are some new pieces but then I threw some old favorites in the mix. They meant something to folks close to me before but I’m done with them now. I still like the drawings but you have to learn when to wash up and change your clothes some time.” The early work is full of notes that a fevered brain that can’t seem to find a way to ease the pain. Newer works seem to attempt to resolve interpersonal issues. Though created over a long period of time, Desalvo’s consistent drawing skill and use of color are of interest. “My newer drawings lose reference to identifiable backgrounds. Folks kept talking about that stuff rather than the subject of the work.” Please do come join us at the opening; hopefully Mr. Desalvo will find a way to be there and say something pleasant.



A selection of drawings is available to view HERE. Please contact Stan Klein for more information.