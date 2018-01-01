Friday, Mar 2 - Apr 28, 2018
- Carl Hammer Gallery
- River North
- 740 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-266-8512
New Work by Mary Lou Zelazny
March 2 - April 28
Opening reception: Friday, March 02, 6-8 pm
Mary Lou Zelazny's works on canvas act as a viewer’s transport to worlds and planes of dreamlike existence. The hybrid combination of the artist’s gestural painting fluidity combines with the slickness of clipped collage images.