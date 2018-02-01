VIVARIUM: New Work by Mary Lou Zelazny

Friday, Mar 2 - Apr 28, 2018

New Work by Mary Lou Zelazny

March 2 - April 28

Opening reception: Friday, March 02, 6-8 pm

Mary Lou Zelazny's works on canvas act as a viewer’s transport to worlds and planes of dreamlike existence. The hybrid combination of the artist’s gestural painting fluidity combines with the slickness of clipped collage images.

