VIVARIUM: New Work by Mary Lou Zelazny

Hammermlz

Friday, Mar 2 - Apr 28, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Carl Hammer Gallery
    River North
    740 N. Wells
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-266-8512
    New Work by Mary Lou Zelazny
    March 2 - April 28
    Opening reception:  Friday, March 02, 6-8 pm
    Mary Lou Zelazny's works on canvas act as a viewer’s transport to worlds and planes of dreamlike existence.  The hybrid combination of the artist’s gestural painting fluidity combines with the slickness of clipped collage images. 
     

