Voices: Harold Mendez

Thursday, Nov 2, 2017

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Gallery 400
    West Side
    400 S. Peoria
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-996-6114
    Multidisciplinary artist and UIC MFA alumnus Harold Mendez will give an artist talk for Gallery 400’s Voices lecture series. Mendez is a first-generation American, born to Colombian and Mexican parents, whose work addresses the complexities of belonging as a transnational citizen to reference reconstructions of locality and nationality. 

