Voices: Harold Mendez

Thursday, Nov 2, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Gallery 400
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 400 S. Peoria
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- 312-996-6114
- Reminder
Multidisciplinary artist and UIC MFA alumnus Harold Mendez will give an artist talk for Gallery 400’s Voices lecture series. Mendez is a first-generation American, born to Colombian and Mexican parents, whose work addresses the complexities of belonging as a transnational citizen to reference reconstructions of locality and nationality.