Volta Photo: Starring Sanlé Sory and the People of Bobo-Dioulasso in the Small but Musically Mighty Country of Burkina Faso

Friday, Apr 27 - Aug 19, 2018

Designed to resemble a cross between a photography studio and a record store, this multisensory exhibition brings together commercial studio photography and popular music from the former West African country of Upper Volta. Through this dynamic conjunction of image and sound, Volta Photo examines the postcolonial culture of an economically challenged but recently liberated country negotiating its local, regional, and international identities.

In 1960, photographer Sanlé Sory (born 1943) opened his studio, Volta Photo, at the center of Bobo-Dioulasso, the cultural capital of what was then Upper Volta. He specialized in portraits—of Fula villagers, elaborately dressed Malians, and other inhabitants of that vibrant cultural crossroads. A clever, youthful studio operator, Sory appealed to his sitters’ desires for signs of modernity and leisure, offering a few choice props such as a telephone and a motorbike and using painted backdrops of scenes associated with travel including a beach or an airplane.

his immersive installation brings the complex culture of Upper Volta to life through more than 100 of Sory’s photographs from the 1960s; objects from Volta Photo such as its signature backdrop, studio lights, and several props; digitized music from the era; and 45-rpm records. A catalogue accompanies the exhibition.